Yankees prospects: Wells is solid in Double-A return

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 3-1 vs. Rochester Red Wings

CF Estevan Florial 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, picked off

C Ben Rortvedt 1-3, 1 K — the ghost catcher makes his way up to Triple-A

C Mickey Gasper 0-1

RF Elijah Dunham 1-4, 2 R, 1 SB

1B Andrés Chaparro 1-4, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R

LF Kole Calhoun 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K

3B Jamie Westbrook 1-3, 1 BB, 1 SB

DH Rodolfo Durán 0-3

2B Wilmer Difo 1-3

SS Jesús Bastidas 1-3, 1 K



Tanner Tully 5.1 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 K (win)

Aaron McGarity 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (hold)

Colten Brewer 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, throwing error (hold)

Matt Bowman 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (save)

Kole Calhoun has an RBI-double to give SWB an insurance run in Bottom 8! It's a two-hit night for Calhoun in his RailRiders debut.

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-4 at Binghamton Rumble Ponies

SS Trey Sweeney 2-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 CS

CF Jasson Domínguez 0-2, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB

DH Austin Wells 1-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

RF Everson Pereira 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R

LF Jeisson Rosario 0-1, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 CS

3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, 1 K, throwing error

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

C Anthony Seigler 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K

2B Max Burt 0-4, 1 K



Blane Abeyta 1.2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HR

Blas Castano 5.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 5 K, throwing error (win) — hell of an emergency relief appearance

Steven Jennings 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (hold)

Indigo Diaz 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (save)

Austin Wells with a two-run double in the 7th for a 7-4 lead.

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 2-5 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

CF Spencer Jones 1-4, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

SS Alexander Vargas 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS

2B Caleb Durbin 1-4

C Antonio Gomez 0-3

1B Rafael Flores 0-3

DH Anthony Garcia 0-3, 2 K

RF Grant Richardson 0-3, 1 K

LF Aaron Palensky 0-3

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, 1 R



Joel Valdez 3 IP, 5 R, 5 H, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HR, fielding error (loss) — disaster first inning put them down too deep

Bailey Dees 2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Jack Neely 2.1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Nick Paciorek 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K

Spencer Jones legs out an RBI-Triple

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 2-5 vs. Bradenton Marauders

SS Brenny Escanio 1-4

2B Jared Serna 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K

C Agustin Ramirez 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

RF Anthony Hall 1-4, 1 R, 2 K

DH Dayro Perez 1-4, 2 K

CF Nelson Medina 0-2, 1 BB, 2 K

1B Omar Martinez 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 K

LF Tayler Aguilar 0-4, 1 K

3B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, 1 K



Hayden Merda 5 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 4 BB, 8 K

Alex Bustamante 2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB

Cole Ayers 1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR

Yorlin Calderon 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K