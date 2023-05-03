Yankees prospects: Wells is solid in Double-A return

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 3-1 vs. Rochester Red Wings
CF Estevan Florial 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, picked off
C Ben Rortvedt 1-3, 1 K — the ghost catcher makes his way up to Triple-A
C Mickey Gasper 0-1
RF Elijah Dunham 1-4, 2 R, 1 SB
1B Andrés Chaparro 1-4, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R
LF Kole Calhoun 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K
3B Jamie Westbrook 1-3, 1 BB, 1 SB
DH Rodolfo Durán 0-3
2B Wilmer Difo 1-3
SS Jesús Bastidas 1-3, 1 K
Tanner Tully 5.1 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 K (win)
Aaron McGarity 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (hold)
Colten Brewer 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, throwing error (hold)
Matt Bowman 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (save)
Kole Calhoun has an RBI-double to give SWB an insurance run in Bottom 8! It's a two-hit night for Calhoun in his RailRiders debut. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/30APo5Ursp— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 3, 2023
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-4 at Binghamton Rumble Ponies
SS Trey Sweeney 2-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 CS
CF Jasson Domínguez 0-2, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB
DH Austin Wells 1-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB
RF Everson Pereira 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-1, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 CS
3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, 1 K, throwing error
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB
C Anthony Seigler 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K
2B Max Burt 0-4, 1 K
Blane Abeyta 1.2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HR
Blas Castano 5.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 5 K, throwing error (win) — hell of an emergency relief appearance
Steven Jennings 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (hold)
Indigo Diaz 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (save)
WELCOME BACK WELLS!@Yankees No. 3 prospect Austin Wells with a two-run double in the 7th for a 7-4 lead. pic.twitter.com/odakrELxgo— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 3, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 2-5 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks
CF Spencer Jones 1-4, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
SS Alexander Vargas 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS
2B Caleb Durbin 1-4
C Antonio Gomez 0-3
1B Rafael Flores 0-3
DH Anthony Garcia 0-3, 2 K
RF Grant Richardson 0-3, 1 K
LF Aaron Palensky 0-3
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, 1 R
Joel Valdez 3 IP, 5 R, 5 H, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HR, fielding error (loss) — disaster first inning put them down too deep
Bailey Dees 2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K
Jack Neely 2.1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K
Nick Paciorek 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K
Spencer Jones legs out an RBI-Triple pic.twitter.com/V9wGGPqHN3— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 2, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 2-5 vs. Bradenton Marauders
SS Brenny Escanio 1-4
2B Jared Serna 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
C Agustin Ramirez 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
RF Anthony Hall 1-4, 1 R, 2 K
DH Dayro Perez 1-4, 2 K
CF Nelson Medina 0-2, 1 BB, 2 K
1B Omar Martinez 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 K
LF Tayler Aguilar 0-4, 1 K
3B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, 1 K
Hayden Merda 5 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 4 BB, 8 K
Alex Bustamante 2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB
Cole Ayers 1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR
Yorlin Calderon 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K
