Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/3/23

The cure for most of the Yankees’ woes these days seems to be getting to a Gerrit Cole start. They may have fallen behind early, but the Yanks rode their ace for as long as they could before handing it off to the bullpen — and nothing went wrong this time! A fantastic shift from 24 hours before last night, I highly recommend they keep it that way.

Before the rubber match against the Guardians gets underway, we’ve got some content to browse. Esteban brings a new At-bat of the Week, featuring a two-for-one special from the Texas series, before Peter takes us back to 1998 and the start of the Yankees’ ride at the top of the division. Jeff muses on why Aaron Boone needs to reconsider his stance on using Clay Holmes in high-leverage situations, Andrés makes the case that Oswaldo Cabrera is nearing a turning point in his poor start to the year, and Malachi makes a plea to the fanbase.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. When will the Yankees get a blowout in their favor again?

2. Will the Yankees win more, less or the same amount of games in May compared to April?