Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/3/23

Sports Illustrated | Brady Farkas: The injury luck seems like it should be beggaring probability at this point. Someone put a mathematician to work on this. The latest news, on the heels of Lou Trivino’s Tommy John surgery, is that Carlos Rodón’s recovery has stalled. Aaron Boone said Tuesday that the lefty still isn’t feeling right and there are “more medical opinions to come.” Forgive me for not holding out hope.

The Athletic | Ken Rosenthal: Speaking of injuries, for anyone who really wants to fetishize their sadness over the State of the Yankees right now, Ken Rosenthal wrote a depressingly plausible, and depressingly depressing, look at how the rest of the season could unfold for the Bronx Bombers. You’ve been warned.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: It’s important to highlight when something nice happens. Former Yankee Didi Gregorius signed with the Algodoneros de Unión Laguna of the Mexican League for the 2023 season. Didi doesn’t seem far enough removed from his Yankee heroics to be out of the big leagues, but it’s good to see him land on his feet.

North Jersey | Pete Caldera: Former Yankee legend Yogi Berra is the subject of an upcoming documentary that will discuss his war service, his long tenure with the Yankees (including his well-publicized issues with George Steinbrenner), and his long marriage, among other topics. The runtime is a tad over an hour and a half, and it looks like there is a lot of good stuff coming.