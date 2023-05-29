Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

It’s been an eventful week for the Yankees, who had the surprising Orioles and the preseason-favorite Padres coming into town. An initially strong surge against the former ended in a series loss after one inning seemingly sapped the team of their ability to play baseball, and a slow start against the latter ended in a series victory thanks to some clutch hits late and the sudden return of the offense on Sunday. You can’t predict baseball, Suzyn.

All of this leaves the Yanks solidly in third place in the AL East, with the Rays and O’s ahead and the Red Sox and Blue Jays not too far in the rearview mirror. The team has gotten a major addition courtesy of a healthy Luis Severino dealing as soon as he arrived back, finally giving Gerrit Cole some company atop the rotation, but we’re still waiting for anyone else to step up on that front. Will one of the young arms finally help stabilize the pitching staff? Are guys like DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Volpe breaking out of their slumps? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of June 2nd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.