Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/29/23

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: The Yankees had an injury scare yesterday, as first baseman Anthony Rizzo was removed from the game with a neck injury after tagging out Fernando Tatís Jr. on a strike-em-out-throw-em-out double play to end the sixth inning. Later in the contest, the organization announced that Rizzo had left the game for “precautionary reasons” and would undergo testing. Fortunately, everything appears to have come back clear, and the Yankees’ No. 3 hitter is expected to be in the lineup when the team shows up in Seattle today.

ESPN | Associated Press: Speaking of today’s game, Domingo Germán will get the ball for the Yankees, making his first start after serving a 10-game suspension for having a foreign substance on the mound. The right-hander, who maintains that the only sticky substance on his hands was rosin, understands that he will be under the microscope and asserted that he will likely use less rosin going forward in an attempt to prevent further disciplinary action (a second offense carries a 50-game suspension, just under two months). Manager Aaron Boone said the team is being more vigilant about it, but also noted that “there is no defined line” when it comes to what is considered “too sticky.”

New York Post | Dan Martin: Wrapping up today’s news links is a hodgepodge of notes about the goings-on in the Bronx. Although Aaron Boone penciled in shortstop Anthony Volpe into the No. 9 spot this weekend for the first time since early April, he’s currently not concerned about the rookie’s slumps; his mental fortitude, he notes, is why the team was comfortable handing the starting job to him out of spring training. On the mound, Carlos Rodón expects to throw two bullpen sessions this week, and has not had any discomfort since the two cortisone shots. Because of this, there is now a “rough schedule” for when he can make his Yankee debut, although the team has not made that public. Last, and certainly not least, Giancarlo Stanton is still a few days away from a potential rehab assignment, and has not ruled out returning to the lineup in time for the team’s trip to Los Angeles this week.