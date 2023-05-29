Yankees prospects: Estevan Florial goes deep, Josh Donaldson homers on rehab

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 11-4 vs. Worcester Red Sox
CF Estevan Florial 3-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K
3B Josh Donaldson 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, throwing error — 458 feet on the dinger
SS Oswald Peraza 1-4, K
LF Kole Calhoun 0-3, 2 BB, K
1B Andrés Chaparro 1-3, 2 RBI, K
RF Elijah Dunham 1-4, 2B, 3 K
C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, RBI, K
DH Carlos Narvaez 1-3, RBI, BB, SB
2B Jamie Westbrook 1-4, RBI, 3 K, throwing error
Will Warren 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 8 K — overall a nice start as he adjusts to Triple-A
Tommy Kahnle 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K — strong rehab appearance, touched 96 mph
Colten Brewer 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Clear skies all day? Nah, consider the rain brought! ️@Yankees Josh Donaldson DEMOLISHES a 458 ft. solo shot on his MLB rehab assignment with SWB. He's 2-for-3 with a double, homer, and two walks. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/sQoEESAn0C— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 28, 2023
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-2 at Erie SeaWolves
SS Trey Sweeney 0-5, 3 K
LF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, 2 K
CF Everson Pereira 2-4, 2B, 2 K
DH Austin Wells 2-3, BB
3B Max Burt 0-4, K
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-3, BB
2B Caleb Durbin 1-4, K
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 3 K
C Mickey Gasper 1-3, 3 RBI, BB, SB
Yoendrys Gómez 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K — strong return for an interesting prospect
Michael Giacone 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Justin Wilson 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)
Indigo Diaz 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K (hold)
Alex Mauricio 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)
Welcome back, Yoendrys Gomez!— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 28, 2023
The Yankees No. 9 prospect goes 3️⃣hitless innings, striking out 3️⃣! pic.twitter.com/edQhpTMWy8
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-4 at Wilmington Blue Rocks
CF Spencer Jones 2-4, 2B, BB, SB
SS Alexander Vargas 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
C Josh Breaux 0-4, K
DH Antonio Gomez 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K
1B Spencer Henson 1-5, 3 K
RF Aldenis Sanchez 0-5
LF Grant Richardson 1-4, HR, 2 RBI
2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, BB
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, HR, RBI, BB, 2 K
Drew Thorpe 5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 7 K, 1 HR (win)
Tayler Aguilar 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Jack Neely 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K
Danny Watson 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 3-1 at Palm Beach Cardinals
2B Jared Serna 1-5, 2 K, SB
CF Daury Arias 1-5, 3 K, SB
C Agustin Ramirez 1-3, BB, K, SB
RF Nelson Medina 1-4, 2 K
SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, BB, K
DH Omar Martinez 2-4, 2B, RBI
LF Tayler Aguilar 1-3, BB
3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, 2 K
1B Ronny Rojas 0-4, 3 K
Leonardo Pestana 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Ocean Gabonia 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K (win)
Baron Stuart 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K (hold)
Alex Bustamente 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K (save)
