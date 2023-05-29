Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/29/23

Happy Memorial Day! We hope everyone has been able to enjoy a restful long weekend with friends and family. Like many of us, the Yankees had some traveling to do, as they touched down in Seattle for the start of a West Coast trip early this morning. Domingo Germán will return from his suspension tonight to kick off the three-game set with the Mariners.

We’ll have plenty of work on the site to keep you company during the holiday, starting with Andrew’s review of yesterday’s AL action, and Sam’s preview of the series in Seattle. Also, I’ll write the latest entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, Andrew and Kunj provide an episode of Podument Park, Estevão analyzes the Yankees’ formidable foe in tonight’s matchup, rookie Bryce Miller, and Madison puts out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES, ROOTNW

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Questions/Prompts:

1. How will Domingo Germán fare post sticky-stuff suspension?

2. Will the offense have a more consistent week this week?