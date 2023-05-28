Anthony Rizzo pulled from game on Sunday with an injury

Anthony Rizzo has been one of the Yankees’ most valuable players in 2023, locking down first base almost every night while clubbing 11 homers to go with a .304/.376/.505 triple slash. It’s been an up-and-down season for New York as a whole, but they’ve been fortunate to be able to count on Rizzo.

However, said fortune might be changing. In a strange pickoff play during the sixth inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. collided with Rizzo:

Please be okay, Rizzo pic.twitter.com/Jj9V10mhog — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) May 28, 2023

The Yankees’ training staff tended to Rizzo for a bit and walked off with him, as it was the end of the inning. But the first baseman went into the clubhouse and did not return. When New York took the field in the seventh, DJ LeMahieu had shifted over to first base.

No specifics on the injury have yet been announced. The YES Network booth was divided on whether it involved his wrist or his shoulder. Either way, we will keep you posted and cross our fingers that the Yankees don’t have to lose Rizzo’s valuable bat for an extended period of time.