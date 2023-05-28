Anthony Rizzo pulled from game on Sunday with neck injury

Anthony Rizzo has been one of the Yankees’ most valuable players in 2023, locking down first base almost every night while clubbing 11 homers to go with a .304/.376/.505 triple slash. It’s been an up-and-down season for New York as a whole, but they’ve been fortunate to be able to count on Rizzo.

However, said fortune might be changing. In a strange pickoff play during the sixth inning of Sunday afternoon’s win over the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. collided with Rizzo:

The Yankees’ training staff tended to Rizzo for a bit and walked off with him, as it was the end of the inning. But the first baseman went into the clubhouse and did not return. When New York took the field in the seventh, DJ LeMahieu had shifted over to first base.

No specifics on the injury have yet been announced. The YES Network booth was divided on whether it involved his wrist or his shoulder. Either way, we will keep you posted and cross our fingers that the Yankees don’t have to lose Rizzo’s valuable bat for an extended period of time.

Update

Anthony Rizzo left today's game for precautionary reasons after injuring his neck in the collision at first base. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 28, 2023

Boone says Rizzo is good. Yankees are being cautious and tests came back fine. Expected to be fine to play tomorrow. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) May 28, 2023

The official word is that Rizzo has a neck injury, which is a little scary. Thankfully, the tests came back OK and he should be good to play on the West Coast road trip, beginning tomorrow in Seattle.