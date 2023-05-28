Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/28/23

The offense was slow to develop again, but the Yankees managed to pull out a victory in extra innings yesterday. That was in large part thanks to Luis Severino dealing for nearly seven innings and DJ LeMahieu bailing out the offense long enough for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to line a fair ball down the left field line and win it. Now the series is up for grabs, and it’ll be a battle of big names on the mound.

There’ll be more on that game coming up, but for now let’s get through the rundown of stuff we’ve got prepared beforehand. Peter recaps how the Yankees gained some ground off of their win, and Kevin takes us through the Yankees’ thorough bashing of the Sox back in 1998. Esteban preaches patience on Anthony Volpe’s development with the big league team, Matt glances through the beginning of the 1923 Yanks on their way to the franchise’s first title, and then after the game John has us covered with the social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES, Bally Sports San Diego, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will Gerrit Cole turn around his middling month with today’s start?

2. Did DJ LeMahieu turn a corner with his performance yesterday?