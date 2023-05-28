New York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres: Gerrit Cole vs. Yu Darvish

After taking a loss in the series opener against the Padres on Friday, the Yankees bounced back in the second game yesterday. Thanks to Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s extra-inning walk-off hit, the Yankees won 3-2 to make today’s finale a rubber match. For said rubber match, we’ll be getting a matchup of some notable names on the mound.

Going today for the Yankees will be Gerrit Cole. After a red hot start to the season, Cole has had a bit of a down May, but he’ll look to wrap the month up on a good note today. He’s been burned a bit by the home run ball lately, and — as we saw in the first two games — that is something the Padres are more that capable of.

Taking the ball for San Diego today will be Yu Darvish. The five-time All-Star has been a bit above average so far this season, however he’s given up at least three runs in three of his last five starts. Between COVID and playing in the NL for a while now, this will actually be Darvish’s first game against the Yankees since 2017, when he was still with the Rangers and the Bombers featured a very different lineup, aside from Aaron Judge.

We hope you’ll join us in the game thread for all this afternoon’s action!

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network (NYY), Bally Sports San Diego (SD)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY), KWFN 97.3, XEMO 860 (SD)

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.