Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Taylor’s Version

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! This week was a pretty brutal one for the Yankees, who after beating the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, blew the lead on Wednesday, and could not muster any offense on Thursday or Friday. For our social media aficionados, however, this week was filled to the brim with excitement: from Major League debuts and injury returns to Wheel of Fortune and a certain concert at MetLife, these past seven days had almost everything. Let’s dive in!

Luis Severino’s long-awaited return

Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has spent a lot of time on the injured list since the end of the 2018 season. Not surprisingly, he’s always very excited every time he returns to the Major League mound — even more so when that return ends up in a W.

Here’s hoping he stays healthy, and we don’t see any more of these posts from him this year.

Randy Vásquez makes his debut

In my opinion, there’s nothing better than a young player making his Major League debut — even if they only stay just one day, they’ll always be able to say that they had a chance to live their dream. Although Yankees prospect Randy Vásquez did not himself post about his start on Friday, his agency made sure to announce the exciting news.

Nasty Nestor’s New Glove

As you may recall, an umpire earlier this year forced Yankees starter Nestor Cortes to deface his glove, claiming that the white 44 on his glove was distracting to hitters and forcing him to Sharpie over it. As you may also recall, because many other pitchers have used this exact model glove with no problems whatsoever, the company immediately announced that they were working on a replacement.

Well, here it is, and it is glorious.

The Wheel of Yogi

Bern-ing in D.C.

Back on Tuesday, Yankee legend Bernie Williams played the national anthem at Nationals Park on his guitar prior to Washington’s matchup with the San Diego Padres. While this may seem random, Williams has a very important reason to be there: he is raising money and awareness for Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), a rare disease that his father ultimately passed away from back in 2001.

Bernie Williams played on the field at Nats Park.



Not baseball, tho. pic.twitter.com/32ALJ3KAnN — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 24, 2023

The Captain’s Two Visitors

Aaron Judge had a pair of visitors at the stadium this week. First, he welcomed NBA superstar Karl Anthony Towns to the Bronx on Tuesday. Then, the next day, he brought an even bigger star: his dog Gus.





Guess who made his Yankee Stadium debut yesterday?



Gus Judge‼️ pic.twitter.com/x73U02kR8V — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 26, 2023

SQUIRREL!

Gus Judge was not the only four-legged fan to grace the field with their presence this week. During the Yankees-Orioles game on Tuesday, a squirrel found his way onto the field, into the bullpens, and for a brief time, at the top of the outfield wall — where this happened:

What a moment in baseball history pic.twitter.com/Fp0OfcScDg — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) May 24, 2023

You never do know what you’re going to see at the ballpark on any given day.

A Swift Weekend

Did you know that Taylor Swift is playing at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands this weekend? Thanks to my students talking about it literally every single day since the concert was announced, there’s no way I couldn’t have known, (no, I’m not tired of hearing about it, why do you ask?).

Still, just in case you’ve been living in a cabin off the grid for the past several months — in which case I say, “Welcome back to civilization, the world is still as topsy-turvy as ever” — well, Taylor Swift is going to be at MetLife Stadium all weekend. Not surprisingly, the Yankees social media team took the opportunity to poll the players about their favorite Taylor Swift songs on their way into the clubhouse this week.

We learned quite a bit about the Bombers with this. Obviously, Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge both cited “Bad Blood” as their favorite song, while Jose Trevino and new re-acquisition Greg Allen really outed themselves as true blue Swifties.