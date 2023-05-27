New York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres: Luis Severino vs. Michael Wacha

The Yankees offense needs to pick it up and fast. They’ve now scored just two runs across the last 20 innings — ever since that nightmare seventh inning against the Orioles. It’s well past time to shake off the shock of that frame and get back to winning ways.

Luis Severino flashed signs of dominance for stretches in his first start of the season, a 4-1 victory to sweep the Reds. He dialed his fastball all the way up to 99 mph while displaying impressive command of the pitch. He also gave us glimpses of a filthy changeup that looks like it could be a weapon against both righties and lefties. Most impressive was his ability to make adjustments in-game as well as manage his misses to less dangerous areas. He allowed a run on four hits with five strikeouts while on a strict 75-pitch limit, so it will be interesting to see how long the Yankees let him go this afternoon.

Michael Wacha makes his first start against the Yankees in a Padres uniform, but that’s not to say they aren’t very familiar with the 31-year-old righty. He’s made 10 starts against them pitching for the Cardinals, Mets, Rays, and Red Sox including eight meetings over the last three years. He’s been quite effective against them in those contests, with a 3.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts against 17 walks in 50.2 innings. On the season, Wacha is 5-1 in nine starts, with a 3.58 ERA (114 ERA+), 3.48 FIP, and 45 strikeouts in 50.1 innings.

The Yankees make two changes to the lineup that couldn’t get anything going last night. Aaron Judge gets half a day off at DH, meaning Oswaldo Cabrera plays right and Willie Calhoun moves to the bench. Kyla Higashioka resumes catching duties over Ben Rortvedt as the Bombers search for some production from the two in Jose Trevino’s absence.

The stars in the Padres lineup showed out last night, with Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. launching second-deck two-run home runs to either end of the ballpark in San Diego’s 5-1 series opener win. They’re back on the card today, though with some changes around them. Nelson Cruz replaces Matt Carpenter at DH, Ha-Seong Kim takes over at shortstop for Xander Bogaerts, and Brett Sullivan spells Austin Nola behind the plate.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES – NYY / Bally Sports San Diego - SD

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

