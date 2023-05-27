Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/27/23

It’s offensive malaise time, as the Yankees offense has slept-walked through the last two-plus games. The club had seemingly turned a corner, playing some very good baseball throughout May, only to slip back into old habits the last few days. Luis Severino will be on the mound today after a promising first start back, so hopefully he can help get things going back in the right direction.

We’ve got a matinee, so we’ll have a loaded morning for you on the site. I’ll get you started with a roundup of the Yankees’ rivals action from Friday, and then, check out Josh’s rumination on Pete Alonso’s emergence as a foil for Aaron Judge. Also, Matt provides the next entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, Estevão, with San Diego in town, looks back at the last time the Yankees and Padres played four years ago, and Noah performs a mechanical analysis on the perhaps forgotten Deivi García.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES, Bally Sports San Diego, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. What will Severino’s line be as he looks to play stopper?

2. What was your impression of Randy Vásquez last night?