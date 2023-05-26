New York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres: Randy Vásquez vs. Joe Musgrove

The Yankees are coming off of a conflicting series against the division rival Orioles: a huge comeback featuring a clutch Aaron Judge bomb, and then two particularly painful losses. They are now headed into a series with the talented but scuffling Padres.

They will send Randy Vásquez out to the hill to make his Major League debut against the 23-27 Friars. Vásquez is knocking on the door of the Yankees’ top 10 prospects, and features an excellent breaking ball. In 42.2 innings pitched, he owns a 4.85 ERA and 4.67 FIP in Triple-A this season.

Vásquez squared off with San Diego’s own Joe Musgrove, who started the year on the injured list, and has yet to quite find his footing. He has allowed three or more runs in all but one of his five starts since returning, and has had trouble keeping the ball in the yard. Nonetheless, Musgrove is an undoubtedly talented righty, and will likely give the Yankees lineup plenty of work to do.

Each of these teams have seen their fair share of struggles this season (a bit more on San Diego’s end), but that doesn’t take away from the immense talent both of these squads feature at full strength. It should be an exciting matchup and we hope you’ll join us for all of the action! Remember that this is an Apple-exclusive broadcast tonight.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: Apple TV+

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY), KWFN 97.3, XEMO 860 (SD)

Online stream: Apple TV+

