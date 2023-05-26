Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/26/23

Baltimore proved a difficult opponent in their trip to Yankee Stadium, mounting a wild comeback to win on Wednesday and comfortably cruising through Thursday’s 3-1 win. The Yankees got one against them in a comeback of their own on Tuesday at least, but now they’ll have to focus on a new opponent in the Padres. This isn’t the top-tier contending team that many (myself included!) predicted they would be yet, but they’re a talented squad even when injured and should be a fun opponent.

We’ve got a stocked lineup before the action gets underway, and I’ll bookend it with the Rivalry recap and the latest mailbag. The rest of the program starts with Andrew checking in with your responses to the latest SB Nation polls, Matt previewing the Padres, Sam recalling the ‘98 Yanks on this day, Alex examining the struggles that DJ LeMahieu is going through, and Casey opining on the magic of a Friday night ballgame.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. How will Randy Vásquez do in his MLB debut tonight?

2. How dangerous are these Padres in their current state?