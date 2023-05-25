Yankees prospects: Scranton erupts in 15-2 outburst

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 15-2 vs. Worcester Red Sox

LF Estevan Florial 2-5, BB, 2 K, SB — 1.052 OPS in 33 games

SS Oswald Peraza 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, GIDP, HBP — fourth homer in 16 games

DH Kohl Calhoun 2-4, 2 BB, RBI, 2 K — still mashing since joining Scranton

1B Andrés Chaparro 2-4, RBI, SF

RF Franchy Cordero 3-4, 2 2B, HR, BB, 4 RBI, K, SB — Franchy’s gotta go off somewhere, right?

C Rodolfo Durán 1-5, 2 RBI

3B Jamie Westbrook 1-2, 2 BB, RBI, K, HBP

CF Billy McKinney 1-3, HR, 2 BB, 3 RBI, K

2B Jesús Bastidas 0-5, K — only man to not get a hit

Tanner Tully 5.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, HR, pickoff (win)

Matt Krook 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Matt Bowman 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, HBP

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-1 at Erie SeaWolves

SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 2 K

CF Jasson Domínguez 2-4, 2B, BB, SB — a good day

C Austin Wells 2-3, BB, catcher interference

RF Everson Pereira 0-0 — seems to have been a very late scratch from this morning game, never actually saw the field

PH-RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, RBI

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4, K

3B Caleb Durbin 2-4, picked off

LF Brandon Lockridge 0-2

LF Eric Wagaman 0-2

2B Max Burt 2-4, RBI

DH Mickey Gasper 0-3, RBI, K, SF

Richard Fitts 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K, WP (win)

Alex Mauricio 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Steven Jennings 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K (save)

Richard gave them Fitts ️



6️⃣ IP | 0️⃣ R | 5️⃣ H | 5️⃣ K pic.twitter.com/rjL1yiwwj5 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 24, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 9-10 (10) at Wilmington Blue Rocks

DH Spencer Jones 1-5, 2 K, HBP

SS Alexander Vargas 1-6

LF Aaron Palensky 3-4, HR, 2 BB, RBI, K — excellent night!

1B Spencer Henson 4-6, 2 2B, 3 RBI, K — him too!

C Rafael Flores 1-4, BB, RBI, K

CF Grant Richardson 2-4, BB, 2 RBI

RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, BB, RBI, K

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-5, RBI, 2 K, 2 errors (fielding & throwing), pitcher timer violation

2B Luis Santos 0-5, 2 K

Tyrone Yulie 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 7 K, HR, WP, pickoff error — Renegades lost leads of 7-0 and 9-4, ouch

Carlos Gomez 1 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K

Nick Paciorek 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K

Harrison Cohen 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HBP (loss) — gave up walk-off single

Final/10: Wilmington 10, Renegades 9.



please don't text. — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 24, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Rained out at Palm Beach Cardinals; will play doubleheader today