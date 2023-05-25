Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/25/23

Can’t say that I endorse watching my favorite team give up eight runs in the seventh inning of a game that they seemingly had in hand! For as thrilling as Tuesday night was, Wednesday was just about as deflating. It’s rare to see the Yankees fall apart in such a catastrophic matter. There’s nothing else to do but to brush it off and find a way to take the series today. Clarke Schmidt will have to face the O’s, but Kyle Gibson isn’t who he was a couple years ago. Find a way!

Today on the site, Matt runs through the Rivalry Roundup, Noah takes the occasion of Gerrit Cole’s 2,000th strikeout to look back at how his mechanics have changed since his MLB debut in Pittsburgh 10 years ago, and John checks in on another blowout from the 1998 Yankees. Later on, Malachi breaks down a couple excellent pitching sequences from Luis Severino in his season debut on Sunday, and John returns to look back on the seven Yankees Cole joined who also notched their 2,000th K in pinstripes.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES, MASN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who do you blame most for the disastrous eight-run seventh last night?

2. So, uh, did you have the Florida Panthers making the Stanley Cup Finals?? Someone had to, right?