Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays score slightly less than 20, lose to Rays

After picking up one of the more fun wins of the young season on Tuesday, the Yankees followed that with one of the more frustrating losses last night. After six strong innings to start the game, Nestor Cortes again struggled in the third time through the order, getting knocked out of the game. Then the bullpen completed the collapse, allowing an eight-run seventh inning en route to a loss to the Orioles.

While there weren’t many more eventful games than the Yankees’ one yesterday, let’s check in on what went down around the league.

After getting hit all over the ballpark on Tuesday, the Rays got seven strong innings from Shane McClanahan last night, allowed them to bounce back.

To start things off, McClanahan retired the first 10 batters of the game, as his offense did their part, scoring five runs over the first four innings. Luke Raley and Jose Siri led the way with homers, as seven of nine Rays’ starters recorded at least one hit.

In the end, McClanahan struck out seven in seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits.

After he left, the Blue Jays threatened a slight rally, cutting the score to 5-3 in the eighth. However, the Rays answered right back, sealing the win.

Five and a third good innings from Brewers’ starter Adrian Houser and a couple more from the bullpen were enough for Milwaukee to fire a shutout against the Astros for the second consecutive game. Houston hasn’t scored since it pushed its winning streak to eight on Monday.

On the offensive side of things, Milwaukee got off to a very quick start. After Christian Yelich led off the bottom of the first with a double, Willy Adames homered in the very next at-bat, demolishing a two-run shot to straightaway center.

After that, Houser went to work, as he retired 17 of the first 19 batters he faced, including 15 in a row at one point. That streak ended after a Alex Bregman in the sixth, at which point, Milwaukee went to their bullpen, who continued the impressive performance. The Brewers added two runs in the seventh on Owen Miller and Brian Anderson homers, as they finished off a shutout.

Other Games