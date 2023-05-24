Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/24/23

Boy, are the Yankees glad to have Aaron Judge on their side. The Captain bailed out his third baseman by blasting a game-tying homer in the ninth inning last night, enabling Anthony Volpe to walk it off with a sacrifice fly after outstanding relief from Michael King. That seventh-inning bunt from DJ LeMahieu—reportedly his own decision (mostly)—remains one of the worst strategic calls I’ve ever seen, but saying “Hey Judge, go hit a dinger” still works pretty well!

Today on the site, Madison will run through the Rivalry Roundup, Esteban will break down his At-Bat of the Week, and Peter discuss how the 1998 Yankees wrapped up a three-game set at Fenway Park on this day 25 years ago. Later on, Marcus will run some potential 2023 MLB Draft names to follow as we get closer to the main event, where the Yankees hold the 26th overall pick.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: Amazon Prime Video, MASN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Be honest: On a scale of 1-10, how optimistic were you about winning last night after that failed DJ LeMahieu bunt attempt?

2. On a lighter perception note, is Nikola Jokic the strangest-looking elite basketball player you’ve ever seen?