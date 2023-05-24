Yankees prospects: Tampa breaks scoreless tie to win in 11

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-13 vs. Worcester Red Sox

CF Estevan Florial 2-5, HR, RBI, 3 K — leadoff bomb, 10th homer in 32 games, 1.059 OPS

SS Oswald Peraza 0-4, 2 K

LF Elijah Dunham 0-4, 2 K

3B Andrés Chaparro 1-4, K

RF Kole Calhoun 1-2, BB, K, HBP — 1.042 OPS in 14 games since signing

1B Rodolfo Durán 1-4, RBI, 2 K

DH Franchy Cordero 1-4, 2 K

C Carlos Narvaez 1-3, BB, RBI — busy day with the glove, as he picked off two runners at third but also made two errors on a bad throw and catcher interference

2B Jesús Bastidas 1-4, 2B, 2 K

Will Warren 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 3 HR (loss) — Triple-A debut went a bit better than his second start

Barrett Loseke 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, HR

Michael Gomez 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, HR — six dingers allowed by Scranton, ouch

D.J. Snelten 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, WP

Aaron McGarity 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, HR

Flo's picking up right where he left off in Charlotte ... with a leadoff home run! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/r8FpB9yK68 — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 23, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 3-7 at Erie SeaWolves

SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, BB, K

CF Jasson Domínguez 0-5, 3 K — robbed a dinger at least

DH Austin Wells 0-4, B, 3 K

LF Everson Pereira 1-3, BB, K

1B T.J. Rumfield 3-4, 2B, RBI

3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, HR, RBI, 2 K — eighth homer

2B Caleb Durbin 1-4, 2B

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 2 K

C Anthony Seigler 0-3, BB, RBI, picked off a runner

Blas Castano 3.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R (6 ER), 5 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP, WP, balk, disengagement violation, two pickoffs (loss) — well, the last thing was good anyway?

Lisandro Santos 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Tanner Myatt 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K

Shawn Semple 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, WP

JASSON DOMINGUEZ HOME RUN ROBBERY pic.twitter.com/YZWrEJSYot — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 24, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 4-0 at Wilmington Blue Rocks

CF Spencer Jones 1-5, 2B, 2 K

SS Alexander Vargas 3-4, 3B, RBI, picked off — very good night despite the pick!

LF Aaron Palensky 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K, SB — 1.033 OPS in 28 games

C Antonio Gomez 0-4, 3 K

DH Spencer Henson 1-4, K

1B Rafael Flores 1-4

RF Grant Richardson 1-4, 2 K

3B Eduardo Torrealba 2-4, HR, 2 RBI — first homer of 2023

2B Benjamin Cowles 0-4, K

Joel Valdez 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K, HBP (win) — tossin’ zeroes in Renegades’ first shutout of 2023

Bailey Dees 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Shutout: Renegades blank Blue Rocks 4-0 in opener



Read tonight's game recap presented by @AARPNY https://t.co/PNEVHnvLbT pic.twitter.com/MGavYsmqpt — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 24, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 2-0 (11) at Palm Beach Cardinals

2B Jared Serna 1-5, K

LF Daury Arias 0-5, K

C Agustin Ramirez 2-5, 2B, RBI — go-ahead double in the 11th

RF Anthony Hall 2-4, BB — continues hot play

SS Brenny Escanio 1-4, BB, 3 K

CF Nelson Medina 0-3, 2 BB, RBI, 2 K

DH Tayler Aguilar 1-5, 2B, 2 K

3B Jesus Rodriguez 0-2, 2 BB — picked off by catcher as zombie runner on second in 10th, oops

1B Omar Martinez 0-4

Hayden Merda 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K, HBP — 15 swings and misses, pretty encouraging!

Yorlin Calderon 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Mason Vinyard 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Matt Keating 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win) — displayed tenacity to escape jams in ninth and 10th

Geoffrey Gilbert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save(