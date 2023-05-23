New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Gerrit Cole vs. Kyle Bradish

Gerrit Cole takes the mound as the Yankees return to the Stadium tonight in search of their fifth consecutive win, and ninth in their last eleven. The visiting Orioles come into town having won five of six themselves, and 25 of 35 since a 6-6 start to the year. The Birds go to battle with Kyle Bradish (2-1, 3.90 ERA), who’s coming off a season-high 6.2 one-run innings against the Angels last Wednesday after going six shutout in Pittsburgh the Friday prior.

Cole once again looked like an ace in his Wednesday starts after two inconsistent efforts, and this is his first look in 2023 at a team that suddenly seemed to somewhat have his number the last two times they saw each other in 2022, totaling 14 innings with nine runs (eight earned) allowed. His full history with this group of Orioles hitters is a mixed bag, with some success against a few lineup stalwarts but notable struggles against others.

This is the second or third go-around at Bradish for most of tonight’s Yankees lineup, who saw him twice among his 23 starts in 2022, first allowing four earned runs in 4.2 innings in May before finishing his season with five innings of one-run (unearned) ball last October.

Willie Calhoun fills the DH spot for the second day in a row as Kyle Higashioka also sticks around to catch Cole with Jose Trevino on the IL. Oswaldo Cabrera re-joins the lineup for the first time since Friday, this time in outfield duty. And, of course, Aaron Judge re-occupies his customary two-spot, hopefully feeling fresh after two days off.

Baltimore counters with what more or less amounts to their “A” lineup, hoping Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle can buck their previous struggles against Cole. This Orioles team certainly looks drastically different than the last time they squared up in New York, when the Yankees were prepping themselves for the ALDS and the O’s were desperately grasping at fading playoff hopes.

Although top prospects Gunnar Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez have struggled mightily, the Orioles still have a full three games (four in the loss column) on the Yankees in the AL East. So with both teams playing well, this is a prime opportunity to make up ground in the standings at a relatively early junction.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES (NYY), MASN (BAL)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY), WBAL 97.9 (BAL)

Online stream: MLB.tv

