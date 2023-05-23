Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/23/23

After a brief reprieve following a long stretch of games, the Yankees will be right back in action as they start a big three-game series with the Orioles. Series in May don’t typically come with huge stakes, but given the state of the AL East, every divisional matchup feels crucial. Should the Yankees continue their strong play of late, this could be a fun week in the Bronx.

Ahead of tonight’s game, check out Marcus’ rundown of the week that was on the farm, as well as our preview of the series with Baltimore. Plus, Josh goes over last night’s AL action, and gives us the latest entry in the 1998 Yankees, while Peter provides some deep analysis of Luis Severino’s first start, and Andrés looks over Aaron Judge’s sensational week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who takes this big three-game set between New York and Baltimore?

2. Who will finish higher in the AL East standings at the end of the year, New York or Baltimore?