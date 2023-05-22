Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/22/23

The Yankees are finally home, and they made the most of their road trip. A sweep of Cincinnati capped off a 6-1 stretch of play, putting them at a new season-high watermark of nine games over .500. They’re sitting in third place in the AL East, which still isn’t ideal, but they’re now firmly within reach of first and second place and have some major momentum after strong showings against the Rays and Blue Jays. They’ll get another test beginning tomorrow, but for now they’ll take a much-deserved day off to recover.

It’s going to be a slow and steady day with no game action, and we’re keeping it nice and simple on the site as well. Andrew recaps the results from around the league last night and Jake rewinds the clock to 1998 for the first Yanks-Sox clash of that year. Andrew will be back later with Kunj to deliver the latest podcast episode, and I’ll round out the day with the latest mailbag request.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. What is your impression of the Orioles entering this week’s series?

2. Will the Nuggets and Heat close out their respective sweeps to make the Finals?