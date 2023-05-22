Around the Empire: Yankees News - 5/22/23

CBS Sports: With an injury to catcher Jose Trevino, the New York Yankees called up Ben Rortvedt, who was acquired in the trade that brought Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson to the Bronx. It was Rortvedt’s first shot at playing time with the Yankees, as he’s been dealing with consistent injuries, but in his first game, he didn’t disappoint, going 2-for-4 and scoring two runs with a long double and single.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: The final game of the series against the Reds saw Luis Severino make his first start of the 2023 season after rehabbing an injury. Despite having a hard pitch limit at 75 pitches, he performed very well, throwing 4.2 innings and striking out five batters while generating 12 total swings and misses. He thought he had a good performance as well.

Fox News | Scott Thompson: There were plenty of storylines that came out of the series in Cincinnati, but Aaron Boone in particular was the highlight and made history on Sunday, earning the 29th ejection of his managerial career and having the “earliest” ejection at 11:54 a.m. ET. It all went down in the bottom of the first inning when Jake Bauers had trouble controlling a ball in right field. He made contact with the ball in fair territory, but it was initially called foul. However, that ruling was overturned, and the Reds were given a run, which made Boone furious.