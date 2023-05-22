Podument Park Ep. 10: A Successful Yet Chaotic Road Trip

It’s been a busy week for the Yankees! After taking three games out of four North of the Border, the team traveled to Cincinnati and swept the Reds to end their road trip and 17 straight days of games on a high note before finally getting the day off today. A 6-1 record over the past week was good enough to properly move them away from last place and into third in the divisional standings; hopefully they continue to climb higher in the upcoming week.

While the inspired play was the highlight of the week, it certainly was not the only thing worth discussing. This last week came with some indirect and nonsensical sign-stealing allegations towards Aaron Judge, a sticky substance ejection and suspension for Domingo Germán, and tons of whining with a sprinkle of body-shaming from the Blue Jays. Following that, the Reds series also saw its own controversies with Clarke “Glove Fur” Schmidt, Reds skipper David Bell being ejected twice in the series, and Aaron Boone being ejected before noon during Sunday’s brunchtime affair.

In addition to all the noise happening during the games, we also discussed some of the transactional moves from the past week including Jhony Brito being optioned to Triple-A, Jose Trevino and Ian Hamilton hitting the injured list, and most notably Aaron Hicks being designated for assignment after the Yankees acquired Greg Allen in a trade with the Red Sox.

Of course a podcast about the 2023 Yankees wouldn’t be complete without a good chunk of injury updates, and as always, the show ends with a look at the B-Ref WAR leaderboard and the Yankee/Manfred of the Week.

You can listen to the show at the link here or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.