Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Well it’s been an eventful week, hasn’t it? After trading blows with the Rays again, the Yanks went on the road and beat the Blue Jays and Reds to pull into third place in the AL East standings. It’s going to be one of those years where each weekly check-in could see the Yankees in a different slot in the division and a different team taking home last place, which I’m sure is going to be frustrating in the long haul but does also make for some highly captivating regular season storylines.

Of course, the on-field result isn’t the only thing that went on. The Yankees ended a long-running question for the fanbase on Saturday, dropping the news that they were DFA’ing Aaron Hicks with two-and-a-half years left on his contract in order to add Greg Allen to the active roster. We’ll see if anyone is interested in taking a flyer on Hicks after his gradual decline from legitimately one of the better center fielders in the game to benchwarmer, but it opens up some more topics at long last. Namely, will the team follow suit with IKF at some point this year? Will Allen hold onto the backup spot for a while, or is this just a placeholder move? And what about some of the other tidbits that have been on the horizon for so long, like Luis Severino. How long will it take him to get back into the swing of things now that he’s made his season debut? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of May 25th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.