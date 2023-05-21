Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/21/23

Sometimes, even the smallest differences on your roster can be key. They’re the little things that help you win ballgames. The Yankees finally cut the cord on Aaron Hicks yesterday in order to bring in former teammate Greg Allen, a role player who isn’t a star but is just more useful to New York at this point. He pinch-ran in the 10th-inning, moved to third on a fly ball to right that might not have been a lock for Hicks to advance, and then scored on Aaron Judge’s go-ahead hit. Anthony Rizzo’s dinger obviously added valuable insurance, but Allen seriously helped give the Yanks the lead. Nice to see! That’s all I’m saying.

Today on the site, Madison will run through what the Yankees’ top American League rivals were up to yesterday, Josh will offer a post-mortem on the Aaron Hicks Era and also check in on the 1998 Yankees’ routine dominance. After the early game ends, Esteban will offer insight into Oswaldo Cabrera’s swing thus far in 2023, and John will have the Social Media Spotlight.

Remember, it’s a very early start today for Yankees baseball due to the Peacock assignment (boo), so it’s up and at ‘em if you want to watch the Bombers. Go Yankees and go Sevy!

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

Time: 11:35 a.m. EST

TV: Peacock

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Questions/Prompts:

1. Predict Luis Severino’s pitching line for his 2023 debut today.

2. Was Aaron Hicks’ best Yankees moment his game-saving catch in Minnesota or his homer in Game 5 of the 2019 ALCS?