Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/21/23

ESPN: The headline news on Saturday for the Yankees was their decision to designate Aaron Hicks for assignment and add Greg Allen to the roster. That brings to an end Hicks’ tenure as a Yankee, despite still have a couple years and tens of millions of dollar still left on his contract.

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: As for Allen, he is set to begin his second tenure in the Bronx after the Yankees picked up him in a trade for the Red Sox for Rookie ball pitching prospect Diego Hernandez and cash. The deal adds to a non-zero, but slim list of trades the two archrivals have made with each other in recent years (think Stephen Drew, Adam Ottavino, and Mike Stanley).

New York Post | Greg Joyce: There was a notable even in Friday night’s Yankees-Reds’ game when Clarke Schmidt was inspected in a sticky stuff and told to wash off his hands, but was not ejected. It did lead to Reds manager David Bell getting tossed himself for disagreeing with what the umpires decided, which was eventually revealed later on. After the game, crew chief Brian O’Nora explained that black fur from the lining of Schmidt’s glove had mixed with rosin and sweat on the back of the pitcher’s hand. However, because the fur was not sticky, it was decided that Schmidt just needed to wash his hands and an ejection wasn’t warranted.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: The trip to Cincinnati is a bit of a homecoming for manager Aaron Boone, who was drafted and played for the Reds for seven years, before the Yankees acquired him in 2003. He discussed this return with the Post.

Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 20, 2023

One other note is that the Yankees optioned Jhony Brito down to the minors after the game. Unless something unforeseen happens, this is the move to get Luis Severino on the roster ahead of his expected season debut on Sunday.