Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Luis Gil’s first bullpen

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! This week, you might expect Mother’s Day, which was last Sunday, to take center stage. Unfortunately, the Yankees seemed to mostly forget about the mothers in their lives, so a pair of pitchers looking to reinforce the Yankees’ battered pitching staff get top billing. Let’s dive in.

Luis Gil returns to the mound

The Yankees pitching rotation has been battered by injuries all year. Before the season began, Frankie Montas, Carlos Rodón, Luis Severino, Scott Effross, Lou Trivino, and Tommy Kahnle all hit the shelf, and they were soon joined by Jonathan Loáisiga and Ian Hamilton. Fortunately, reinforcements are en route: Severino returned earlier today, Kahnle is currently on a rehab assignment, and Rodón began ramping up his throwing program this week.

On top of all that, a forgotten Yankee reached a major milestone: Luis Gil, who has been on the IL since last May after needing Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL, threw his first bullpen session on Friday morning. He took to Instagram to celebrate.

The right-hander instantly became a fan favorite back in 2021, when he spun three straight scoreless starts to begin his career at a time when the Yankees had four-fifths of their starting rotation on the injured list (Jameson Taillon was the only healthy pitcher). While he’s only made seven total starts in his Major League career, he represents important pitching depth that every team so desperately needs.

Will Warren pumped for promotion

Speaking of pitching depth, more help could be on the way. Yankees No. 7 prospect Will Warren was promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton this week, and like all minor leaguers seem to do, he took to social media not to celebrate, but to promise more.

Mother’s Day Shoutouts

Last Sunday was Mother’s Day, and while the Yankees players were a bit too slow to post about the holiday for it to make last week’s social media roundup, we wrap up this week’s post by highlighting the members of the Yankees who shouted out the mothers in their lives (both their own mothers and the mothers of their children).

Yeah, I’m surprised that there weren’t more. Seems like the Yankees were a bit too busy trying to mount a comeback against the Tampa Bay Rays to make time for their mothers.