New York Yankees @ Cincinnati Reds: Jhony Brito vs. Luke Weaver

Aaron Hicks is off the roster and Ben Rortvedt is in the starting lineup. What a strange time in Yankee land. After a morning of whiplash, the club can lock up a series win against the Reds with Jhony Brito on the hill.

After being paired with Jimmy Cordero as an opener, Brito threw 5.1 innings allowing a single earned run against Toronto on Monday, although he was a victim of bad defense up the middle. He won’t have the protection of an opener this time around, but against a weaker lineup and with hopefully better defense, he could replicate his outing against the Jays and we’d all be happy with that.

Rortvedt, after more than a calendar year of every kind of deepfake joke imaginable, finally finds himself in the lineup, batting ninth and catching. He’s yet another example of the Yankees prioritizing catching defense, with a plus arm and strong framing metrics. His physique implies there’s some latent power in the body, if he’s spent any of his rehab time reworking a wonky swing maybe he can add some thump in the bottom of the lineup.

How to watch

Location: Great American Ball Park— Cincinnati, OH

First pitch: 4:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network (NYY), Bally Sports Ohio (CIN)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY), WLW 700 (CIN)

Online stream: MLB.tv, YES Network App

