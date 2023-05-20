Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/20/23

Vibes are continuing to improve, with Aaron Judge continuing to hit homers and the Yankees continuing to win. Today offers an opportunity to cinch a series win in Cincinnati, a day before Luis Severino is set to make his season debut. Sending Sevy out there for the first time this year with a chance to sweep away the Reds would certainly make for a nice Sunday treat.

Ahead of this afternoon’s game, check out Peter’s Rivalry Roundup, and Matt’s entry in our 1998 Yankees diary. Plus, Andres looks at processes undergirding Aaron Hicks’ improved play of late, and Noah looks at some potential mechanical issues Ron Marinaccio is exhibiting.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will Aaron Judge lead the American League in home runs again?

2. Who has been the most disappointing team in MLB so far?