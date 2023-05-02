Podument Park Ep. 7: Boo York, Boo York

The hits just keep on coming for the 2023 Yankees, and we’re certainly not talking about hard contact from the lousy offense. Aaron Judge joined the Yankees’ walking wounded with a hip injury, and the regular lineups have only become more pitiful since then as Aaron Boone’s ballclub has sunk all the way to last place.

They’re not hitting at all, the back of the rotation is not offering quality starts, and even when someone like Domingo Germán steps up with 8.1 excellent innings last night, the team is apparently still too in love with Clay Holmes to believe that someone else might be a better option in the ninth inning.

As Joe Girardi would say, “It’s not what you want,” and boy have the Yanks become an ugly watch in a hurry. We do our best to unpack the disastrous last week and while we’re glad that Harrison Bader will be back tonight, it’s hard for us to be overly confident in the May schedule ahead with this very flawed team. Put your hazmat suit on and explore the Yankees with us.

You can listen to the show at the link here or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.