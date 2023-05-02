Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/2/23

For a second there, it looked like the Yankees might come into today with a little bit of momentum. If they could just convert on a gem from Domingo German, they would be able to send Gerrit Cole out today with a chance to win a series and start a winning streak. Instead, the misery continues.

Today on the site, we’ve got lots of prospect content for you, as Marcus recaps the last week on the farm, and also runs down how the Yankees’ high minors unfortunately don’t have much immediate reinforcements to offer the big league club. Elsewhere. Josh gives the next entry in our 1998 Yankees diary, and Esteban discusses the failure of the Franchy Cordero/Willie Calhoun experiment. Finally, Sam looks at the biggest shifts in playoff odds after April, and Andrew and Kunj bring us the latest episode of Podument Park.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. How would you grade Anthony Volpe’s first month as a major leaguer?

2. Who’s more likely to win the AL East, the Rays, or the field?