Yankees prospects: The goose is on the loose

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-3 at Charlotte Knights
CF Estevan Florial 1-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 3 K
LF Elijah Dunham 1-5, 1 K
3B Andrés Chaparro 0-5, 1 K
DH Franchy Cordero 0-4
C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
1B Billy McKinney 2-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
SS Jesús Bastidas 1-2, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 CS
RF Michael Hermosillo 1-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 K
2B Wilmer Difo 1-4, 1 R, 2 SB
Will Warren 6 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 4 K, 2 HR (win) — Triple-A debut
Matt Krook 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K
Deivi García 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K
Colten Brewer 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR
Will Warren has a quality start and earns the win in his Triple-A debut!— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 19, 2023
6.0 IP // 4 H // 2 R // 0 BB // 4 K // 2 HR // 3.00 ERA#EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/YoFBdN8au8
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 10-3 vs. Reading Fightin Phils
SS Trey Sweeney 1-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 CS
CF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 K
C Austin Wells 2-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB — six homers in 12 games at Double-A
LF Everson Pereira 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 K
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB
3B Tyler Hardman 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, throwing error
2B Caleb Durbin 1-4, 1 SB
DH Anthony Seigler 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
RF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 K
Richard Fitts 3.2 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HR
Shawn Semple 2.1 IP, 0 R, 3 K (win)
Justin Wilson 2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K
Michael Giacone 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K
MAY IS FOR MARTIANS— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 19, 2023
The #Yankees No. 1 prospect Jasson Dominguez hits a no-doubter for his 6th homer of the season and 4th in the month of May. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/Z05rS7CaCo
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-6 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones
DH Spencer Jones 0-4, 2 K
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 1 K
LF Aaron Palensky 0-4, 1 K
C Rafael Flores 2-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS
1B Spencer Jones 1-3, 1 BB
CF Grant Richardson 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K
3B Benjamin Cowles 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, throwing and fielding error
RF Aldenis Sanchez 2-3, 1 BB
2B Luis Santos 0-4, 1 K
Zach Messinger 5.1 IP, 5 R, 2 ER, 7 H, 3 BB, 6 K (loss)
Harold Cortijo 1.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 3 K, 1 HR
Danny Watson 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
A rough game, but there was this highlight:
THE GOOSE IS ON THE LOOSE pic.twitter.com/gLCQpbF0pn— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 18, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-4 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
SS Jared Serna 0-4, 1 K, fielding error
CF Daury Arias 2-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
DH Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
C Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K, dropped ball
LF Tayler Aguilar 0-4, 1 K
2B Brett Barrera 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB
3B Beau Brewer 0-4, 1 K, throwing error
1B Ronny Rojas 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K, throwing error
RF Alan Mejia 0-4, 3 K
Tommy Kahnle 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K — welcome back, Kahnle
Brock Selvidge 4 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 7 K, 1 HR
Mason Vinyard 2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (blown save)
Matt Keating 2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K (loss)
Ring ‘em up!— Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) May 18, 2023
Hey @Yankees fans, Tommy Kahnle looks real sharp to us!
He tosses a 1-2-3 inning to open up tonight’s contest against Dunedin. pic.twitter.com/Xun94toLf6
