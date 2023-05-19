Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/19/23

The rivalry bouts are concluded for now, and the Yankees came away with a solid result against their direct competition. They now have a chance to stick the landing on this road trip with a pit stop in Cincinnati to face the Reds. These aren’t the truly abysmal Reds of last year, but they’re still a below-average team that the Yanks should wrap up before heading home. Let’s see if they get it done.

Before we get into that, however, some housekeeping. Andrew starts the day off with a look at the latest from SB Nation Reacts, and Jake has the recap of last night’s out of town action. Josh previews the upcoming clash with the Reds, Sam rewinds to an infamous day in the 1998 season, Casey muses on the current status of rivalries for the Yankees, and Alex examines Anthony Rizzo’s sustained production in This Week in Statcast. Finally, I’ll be back to answer your questions in the mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

Questions/Prompts:

1. How satisfied are you with the results from the Rays/Blue Jays portion of the season?

2. How will Luis Severino look in his season debut?