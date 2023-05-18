New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Nestor Cortes vs. José Berríos

Last night saw the Yankees take quite the annoying loss. After a pretty good performance from the offense in the first couple games of the series, they struggled last night, failing to score in a 3-0, 10-inning loss to the Blue Jays. They wasted a pretty good Gerrit Cole outing in the process. Despite the goose egg, they still have a chance to still come away with a series win, as they go for three out of four in Toronto tonight.

For the finale, the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the mound. After starting the season looking like the 2021-22 version of him, Cortes has struggled in recent outings. He has a 9.64 ERA over his last three starts, having not lasted past five innings in any of them. Toronto’s lineup is quite capable of punishing him if that trend continues.

There has been a notable change to the rest of the roster, as catcher Ben Rortvedt has been called up to replace Jose Trevino, who has gone on the IL with a hamstring injury. We won’t see Rortvedt to start tonight’s game at least, as Kyle Highashioka is going to get the start, but he is in the ballpark (and aware of the jokes).

For the Blue Jays, José Berríos will get the ball. He also hasn’t gotten off to the best start to 2023, but is coming off a couple decent outings against the Braves and Pirates (a combined 4 runs allowed in 12 innings with 10 strikeouts as well).

We hope you’ll come join us in the game thread for all of tonight’s action!

How to watch

Location: Rogers Centre — Toronto, ON

First pitch: 7:07 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network (NYY), SNET, SNET-1, SNET NOW App (TOR), MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY), SN590, Sportsnet.ca (TOR)

Online stream: MLB.tv, YES Network App

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.