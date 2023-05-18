Yankees prospects: Ben Rortvedt homers in three-hit night for Scranton

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 6-3 at Charlotte Knights

CF Estevan Florial 0-2, 3 BB, SB, 2 CS (one pickoff), outfield assist

SS Oswald Peraza 1-3 — third rehab game

PH-SS Wilmer Difo 0-0, 2 BB, 2 SB

C Ben Rortvedt 3-4, HR, BB, 3 RBI, K — really hitting since he came back from injury

3B Andrés Chaparro 1-5, HR, RBI, K, GIDP — 11th homer thus far in 38 games

RF Elijah Dunham 1-2, 2 BB

LF Kole Calhoun 0-4, K, GIDP

DH Rodolfo Durán 1-4, HR, RBI

1B Billy McKinney 1-4, K

2B Jamie Westbrook 0-3, BB, 2 K

Randy Vásquez 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K (win) — solid work in 84 pitches

James Norwood 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HR — Clint Frazier took him deep

Matt Bowman 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR

Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 2 K — too many free passes!

Aaron McGarity 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save)

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-9 vs. Reading Fightin Phils

SS Trey Sweeney 0-5, 3 K, fielding error — not Trey’s day

DH Jasson Domínguez 1-4, 2 K

CF Everson Pereira 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 K — lone real bright spot on offense today

3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, 3 K

LF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, 2 K, SB

RF Brandon Lockridge 2-4, 2 K, SB

1B Eric Wagaman 0-3, BB, K, throwing error

2B Max Burt 0-4, 3 K

C Mickey Gasper 0-2. 2 BB, K

Blas Castano 5 IP, 5 H, 6 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, 2 balks, 2 disengagement violations, HBP, pickoff (loss)

Alex Mauricio 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, WP

Indigo Diaz 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 3 K — gotta work on that control

Steven Jennings 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Stay hot, Everson Pereira



The #Yankees No. 4 prospect’s fifth hit in the past two games is a solo bomb in the third pic.twitter.com/lcI5uqNXby — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 17, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 2-7 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones

CF Spencer Jones 1-4, BB, 2 K, CS — .964 OPS in 28 games

LF Aaron Palensky 1-5, 2B, 2 K

C Antonio Gomez 0-5, 4 K, picked off a runner

1B Rafael Flores 1-4, K

DH Spencer Henson 0-2, BB, K, HBP, picked off, batter timer violation

2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, BB, K, SB

RF Aldenis Sanchez 0-2, 2 BB, 2 SB

SS Benjamin Cowles 1-1, 3 BB, RBI, SB

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, 3 K, throwing & fielding errors — woof

Tyrone Yulie 5.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R (6 ER), 1 BB, 8 K, 2 HBP (loss)

Nick Paciorek 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K, HBP

Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, WP

RBI single by @benjamin_cowles and Aldenis Sanchez makes it home!

2-2 tied up pic.twitter.com/FS0kdUejrw — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 17, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 4-9 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

2B Jared Serna 0-4, 2 K, interference error

DH Daury Arias 0-2, 2 BB, GIDP

C Agustin Ramirez 0-4, 3 K, GIDP, passed ball

SS Brenny Escanio 1-4, 2 K

CF Nelson Medina 1-3, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 K, SB, outfield assist

1B Omar Martinez 0-3, BB

RF Tayler Aguilar 2-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, K — only multi-hit day for Tampa

3B Beau Brewer 1-4, RBI, GIDP

LF Feilx Negueis 0-1, BB, K, HBP, fielding error

Kris Bow 1 IP, 5 H, 7 R (6 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, HR (loss) — zoinks

Yorlin Calderon 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR, 2 HBP

Luis Velasquez 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K, pickoff — good relief, anyway, sat 95-97 on the heater

Alex Bustamante 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, WP, pickoff

Geoffrey Gilbert 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Just another day down in Low-A...