Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/18/23

The Yankees just couldn’t get anything going last night. It felt like one of those frustrating April games where the offense looked lost and even when runners got on, they kept getting stranded. Frankly, New York was lucky that the Blue Jays squandered even more scoring opportunities and the game went into extras at a scoreless tie. But it was the Blue Jays’ night. So it goes. Win tonight to get the series victory and render it moot.

It’s a very short schedule today on the site, as Matt will present the Rivalry Roundup this morning, and in the afternoon, Malachi will take a closer look at Jake Bauers’ batted-ball profile. The 1998 Yankees didn’t play on May 18th, so they get a skip today, but they’ll be back tomorrow. Instead, you’ll get a 2013 Yankees Diary check-in that absolutely no one asked for because I have a problem.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Questions/Prompts:

1. How long of a leash do you give Nestor Cortes tonight?

2. Predict who will make the Stanley Cup Final from Panthers/Hurricanes and Golden Knights/Stars.