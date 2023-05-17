MLB suspends Domingo Germán for 10 games following Tuesday ejection

The gauntlet has been dropped. The moment that Domingo Germán was ejected on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays after failing a check for foreign substances in the bottom of the fourth inning, the clock began to tick on a potential 10-game suspension. It was exactly what happened to the Mets’ Max Scherzer in April, and since the umpiring crew echoed similar thoughts about the very sticky nature of Germán’s right hand, it felt like a foregone conclusion (especially since he just faced a sticky stuff controversy a month ago).

The news has officially come to pass and has been reported by multiple outlets, with reporter Daniel Álvarez-Montes providing MLB’s official press release below:

Domingo Germán oficialmente recibió una suspensión de 10 juegos por el uso de una sustancia pegajosa en sus manos. No apelará. pic.twitter.com/ICaW2iCpuC — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) May 17, 2023

As noted in the press release, Germán will not be appealing his suspension. He’ll begin it tonight and won’t be eligible to return until Sunday, May 28th, when the Yankees wrap up a three-game home series against the Padres.

Germán will miss at least one turn in the rotation, forcing the Yankees to keep both Clarke Schmidt and Jhony Brito (or at least an opener/Brito combination) in the starting five for now, even with Luis Severino returning from the IL on Sunday in Cincinnati. Since this is a suspension, the Yankees will not be able to replace Germán on the roster, and they’ll have to play with 25 men for the next 10 games.