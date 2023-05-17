Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/17/23

It’s been quite the series in Toronto so far, featuring ejections, suspicions of cheating, and confirmations of cheating. It’s mostly shaken out in the Yankees’ favor, though, with the club notching a couple of key wins, and generally looking like a team that’s got itself figured out. Let’s hope that continues tonight with Gerrit Cole on the mound.

This morning, Jeff goes over last night’s AL action, Peter provides the latest entry in our 1998 Yankees diary, and Esteban gives us his At-Bat of the Week. Later, Marcus takes a look at prospects rising within the Yankees farm system, Malachi gives a satirical piece inspired by the hysteria over Aaron Judge’s side eye on Monday, and Andrés writes on the heavy load the Yankee bullpen has had to carry so far, and how Luis Severino’s return could be crucial in alleviating it.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Questions/Prompts:

1. Does Gerrit Cole bounce back from a couple of shaky starts tonight?

2. Who’s more likely to win their division this year, the Yankees or Mets?