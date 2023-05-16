Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/16/23

Don’t let the rest of the league know, but Aaron Judge is heating back up. Fresh off the injured list, Judge has launched homers multiple times in multiple games, quickly jumping up to double digits and re-taking the team lead. His latest effort powered the way to a Yankees win over the Blue Jays, and it seems like his power is lifting the rest of the lineup as well. There will certainly be no complaints here.

Today’s lineup is fairly simple: Josh leads us off as always with the rivalry roundup, and John follows him with a look into Nestor Cortes’ struggles later in his starts. Afterwards, Kevin looks back to this day in 1998 featuring a dominant win over the Twins, and Sam pokes around the idea of how much playing time each half of the Yankees’ catching duo should get.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s your confidence level in the Yanks with the offense as is?

2. Is Aaron Judge about to have a scorching end of May, or is this business as usual for the man?