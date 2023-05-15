Podument Park Ep. 9: Not Dead Yet?

Hey, the vibes are a little better in Yankeeland this week! It would have been c’est magnifique to have not blown that game on Sunday (and rest assured, we do get into some Aaron Boone/Albert Abreu frustrations) to win that four-game series against the Rays rather than settling for a split, but still, the Yankees have been playing much better lately.

Andrew and Kunj explore the highs and lows brought forth by the likes of Anthony Rizzo, Anthony Volpe, Aaron Judge’s homerific Saturday, and more, albeit while also expressing some concerns about Nestor Cortes and Clarke Schmidt. The Yankees have another crucial series with a division rival coming up this week as they head up to Toronto to face the Blue Jays (note that this was recorded prior to Jimmy Cordero being announced as Monday’s opener for Jhony Brito). It’s time to keep up the better play and fully escape last place, as they’re only half a game up on Boston for that ignominious rank.

All that lies ahead, as well as the B-Ref leaderboard check-in, injury updates (#SevySznSoon?), and the Yankee/Manfred of the Week. Let’s go Yankees!

You can listen to the show at the link here or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.