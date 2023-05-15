Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees had a turbulent week, pulling out a series split with the Rays over the weekend thanks to two comeback wins — but they also got blown out in the opener and blew a lead in the finale. That’s far from the worst outcome, but it’s also a bit of a letdown considering the spot that the team finds themselves in. The Yankees find themselves eight games back still at the end of it all, though they have a few more answers than they did before.

After stomping the Athletics, there was plenty of speculation on whether the sudden re-emergence of the offense was due to the Triple-A pitching they were facing or the lineup solidifying around Harrison Bader and Aaron Judge’s returns. The following results were stellar as well, prompting the question: is the lineup fixed, or do they still need more? Is Anthony Volpe turning it around at last? Will Oswaldo Cabrera ever join him? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of May 18th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.