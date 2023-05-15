Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers to begin rehab assignment

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-6 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
CF Estevan Florial 1-5, 3 K
SS Oswald Peraza 1-4, HR, RBI — homer in start of rehab assignment after ankle sprain
SS Wilmer Difo 0-1, K
DH Ben Rortvedt 0-5, K
3B Andrés Chaparro 1-4, BB, K
LF Elijah Dunham 0-3, 2 BB, 3 K, SB, fielding error
RF Franchy Cordero 2-4, 2B, 2 K
C Rodolfo Durán 2-4, K, SB
1B Billy McKinney 2-3, HR, BB, RBI
2B Jesús Bastidas 0-3, BB, RBI, K
Mitch Spence 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, HR, WP, pickoff
Matt Krook 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K — first game since hitting IL on April 26th, might be a spot in the MLB ‘pen soon since he’s on the 40-man anyway
Colten Brewer 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Deivi García 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K — better than Albert Abreu, get him back up here (only semi-joking; and yes, I know due to option rules that he can’t be back without an injury elsewhere)
D.J. Snelten 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 2 HR (loss)
Barrett Loseke 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
It's good to see ya, Oswald Peraza— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 14, 2023
Peraza hammers this one 356 ft. and 101 MPH off the bat to put SWB up 1-0 in Bottom 1! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/s0npye0Djk
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-3 at Portland Sea Dogs
SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, RBI
LF Jasson Domínguez 0-4, 2 K
DH Everson Pereira 0-4, K
1B T.J. Rumfield 2-3, BB, K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, K
2B Caleb Durbin 0-4, GIDP
RF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, BB, K
C Anthony Seigler 0-3, BB, K, throwing error
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-2, 2B, BB, SB
Blane Abeyta 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 10 K, balk, disengagement violation (loss) — nice K total at least
Alex Mauricio 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Career-high Ks for RHP Blane Abeyta pic.twitter.com/Iz0q4tYHjY— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 14, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-3 at Aberdeen IronBirds
CF Spencer Jones 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, SB — up to a .955 OPS in 26 games (also nine steals)
SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 K — sixth homer of 2023
C Antonio Gomez 1-4, RBI, HBP
1B Rafael Flores 1-4, BB
LF Aaron Palensky 0-4, BB, 2 K
DH Grant Richardson 0-4, 3 K
2B Benjamin Cowles 2-4, 2B, K
RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, 3B, K, GIDP
3B Marcos Cabrera 3-4, RBI
Drew Thorpe 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, HR (win)
Carlos Gomez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Harrison Cohen 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR
Tie game! @spencerjnes ties us up with an RBI double bringing home Marcos Cabrera pic.twitter.com/T4OQMn8Krx— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 14, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 0-3 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
DH Jared Serna 0-4
CF Anthony Hall 0-3, 2 K
C Agustin Ramirez 0-3, throwing error
LF Daury Arias 0-3, 2 K — only baserunner to reach, and it came after making it to first on a wild pitch following a strikeout, lol
SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, 2 K, throwing error
RF Nelson Medina 0-3, K
1B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, K
2B Brett Barrera 0-3, K
3B Ronny Rojas 0-3
The Tarpons got no-hit by a quartet of Twins minor leaguers, led by Cory Lewis. Ouch.
Baron Stuart 4 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 3 K, HBP, WP, pitch timer violation (loss)
Yorlin Calderon 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Geoffrey Gilbert 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, WP
Matt Keating 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
⚠️COMBINED NO HITTER⚠️— Twins Player Development (@TwinsPlayerDev) May 14, 2023
Cory Lewis, A.J. Labas, Gabriel Yanez, and Ben Ethridge combine for a Mother's Day no-hitter as Fort Myers completes the sweep
Lewis: 5.2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 7 K
Labas: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K
Yanez: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K
Ethridge: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 K pic.twitter.com/rd7NdbEcwA
