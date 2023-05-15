Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers to begin rehab assignment

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-6 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

CF Estevan Florial 1-5, 3 K

SS Oswald Peraza 1-4, HR, RBI — homer in start of rehab assignment after ankle sprain

SS Wilmer Difo 0-1, K

DH Ben Rortvedt 0-5, K

3B Andrés Chaparro 1-4, BB, K

LF Elijah Dunham 0-3, 2 BB, 3 K, SB, fielding error

RF Franchy Cordero 2-4, 2B, 2 K

C Rodolfo Durán 2-4, K, SB

1B Billy McKinney 2-3, HR, BB, RBI

2B Jesús Bastidas 0-3, BB, RBI, K

Mitch Spence 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, HR, WP, pickoff

Matt Krook 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K — first game since hitting IL on April 26th, might be a spot in the MLB ‘pen soon since he’s on the 40-man anyway

Colten Brewer 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Deivi García 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K — better than Albert Abreu, get him back up here (only semi-joking; and yes, I know due to option rules that he can’t be back without an injury elsewhere)

D.J. Snelten 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 2 HR (loss)

Barrett Loseke 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

It's good to see ya, Oswald Peraza



Peraza hammers this one 356 ft. and 101 MPH off the bat to put SWB up 1-0 in Bottom 1! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/s0npye0Djk — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 14, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-3 at Portland Sea Dogs

SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, RBI

LF Jasson Domínguez 0-4, 2 K

DH Everson Pereira 0-4, K

1B T.J. Rumfield 2-3, BB, K

3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, K

2B Caleb Durbin 0-4, GIDP

RF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, BB, K

C Anthony Seigler 0-3, BB, K, throwing error

CF Brandon Lockridge 1-2, 2B, BB, SB

Blane Abeyta 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 10 K, balk, disengagement violation (loss) — nice K total at least

Alex Mauricio 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Career-high Ks for RHP Blane Abeyta pic.twitter.com/Iz0q4tYHjY — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 14, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-3 at Aberdeen IronBirds

CF Spencer Jones 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, SB — up to a .955 OPS in 26 games (also nine steals)

SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 K — sixth homer of 2023

C Antonio Gomez 1-4, RBI, HBP

1B Rafael Flores 1-4, BB

LF Aaron Palensky 0-4, BB, 2 K

DH Grant Richardson 0-4, 3 K

2B Benjamin Cowles 2-4, 2B, K

RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, 3B, K, GIDP

3B Marcos Cabrera 3-4, RBI

Drew Thorpe 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, HR (win)

Carlos Gomez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Harrison Cohen 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR

Tie game! @spencerjnes ties us up with an RBI double bringing home Marcos Cabrera pic.twitter.com/T4OQMn8Krx — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 14, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 0-3 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

DH Jared Serna 0-4

CF Anthony Hall 0-3, 2 K

C Agustin Ramirez 0-3, throwing error

LF Daury Arias 0-3, 2 K — only baserunner to reach, and it came after making it to first on a wild pitch following a strikeout, lol

SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, 2 K, throwing error

RF Nelson Medina 0-3, K

1B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, K

2B Brett Barrera 0-3, K

3B Ronny Rojas 0-3

The Tarpons got no-hit by a quartet of Twins minor leaguers, led by Cory Lewis. Ouch.

Baron Stuart 4 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 3 K, HBP, WP, pitch timer violation (loss)

Yorlin Calderon 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Geoffrey Gilbert 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, WP

Matt Keating 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K