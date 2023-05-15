Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/15/23

Yesterday offered so much potential for the Yankees to kick the Rays out of town by beating them for a third consecutive day. Even with that back-breaking grand slam by Taylor Walls off — *sigh* Albert Abreu — they almost won anyway! Whatever. After the Drew Rasmussen game on Thursday, I thought that the Yankees would embarrass themselves at home over the weekend, so I suppose I should be glad for the well-fought split. But man, they should’ve won that finale. Blah. Here’s hoping that they take out their frustration on the Blue Jays tonight in Toronto.

Today on the site, Jake will run through Sunday’s action among American League rivals, Matt will preview the upcoming four-game series with the Jays, and John will see how the 1998 Yankees reacted after a very unusual May 14th that saw both a loss and a Mariano Rivera blown save. After that, Peter will break down what’s going wrong with Gerrit Cole’s slider, Kunj and I will have the latest edition of “Podument Park,” and Madison will ask for your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Questions/Prompts:

1. Whose performance yesterday did you find more frustrating: Clarke Schmidt or Albert Abreu?

2. On a scale of 1-10, how worried are you about Nestor Cortes?