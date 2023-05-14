Yankees prospects: Ben Rortvedt hits walk-off dinger

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-6 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
LF Estevan Florial 3-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 K
C Ben Rortvedt 3-5, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — persona non grata reappears, smashes walk-off
3B Andrés Chaparro 0-2, 2 BB
DH Elijah Dunham 1-3, 1 CS
RF Kole Calhoun 0-4, 2 K
1B Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
CF Billy McKinney 0-2, 2 BB
2B Jamie Westbrook 0-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K
SS Wilmer Difo 2-2, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB
PH Franchy Cordero 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 R
Tanner Tully 5 IP, 3 R, 10 H, 1 BB, 3 K
Greg Weissert 2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 1 HR
James Norwood 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K
Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 K (win)
RORTVEDT RALLY— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 13, 2023
It's a walk-off three-run homer from Ben Rortvedt!#EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/OP5hYzChNw
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-2 at Portland Sea Dogs
SS Trey Sweeney 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
CF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB
C Austin Wells 0-4, 3 K, throwing error
LF Everson Pereira 2-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 CS — put it out of reach early with his shot
3B Caleb Durbin 0-3, 1 K
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4
RF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K
2B Max Burt 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R
DH Mickey Gasper 0-3, 1 K
Gray Fenter 4.2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 6 K
Shawn Semple 2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 1 K (win)
Steven Jennings 1.1 IP, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K
Lisandro Santos 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Everson Pereira: 2— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 13, 2023
Maine Monster: 0
The @Yankees No. 4 prospect hits his 3rd home run of the week and puts us up 4-1. pic.twitter.com/ZJKkllpDnz
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-2 at Aberdeen IronBirds
CF Spencer Jones 3-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB
SS Alexander Vargas 0-5, 1 K, fielding error
C Antonio Gomez 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 K
DH Spencer Henson 0-5, 1 R, 1 K
1B Rafael Flores 3-4, 1 R, 1 K
LF Grant Richardson 0-4, 1 K
3B Eduardo Torrealba 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB — hot start after getting demoted
RF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, 1 R
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 2 RBI, 3 K
Chase Hampton 5 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 9 K (win)
Danny Watson 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K (hold)
Harold Cortijo 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K
TORREALLLLBAAAAAA with an RBI-Single to extend our lead to 4-2 pic.twitter.com/B42BjykTLQ— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 14, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 2-5 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
2B Jared Serna 1-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
DH Anthony Hall 1-4, 1 BB, 1 K
SS Brenny Escanio 2-5, 1 K
CF Nelson Medina 3-4, 1 2B, 1 K
RF Tayler Aguilar 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
C Omar Martinez 0-4, 1 K
1B Jesus Rodriguez 2-4, 1 R, 1 K, throwing error
3B Beau Brewer 0-4, 2 K
LF Alan Mejia 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K
Justin Lange 4.2 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 9 K (loss) — hard-luck loss
Mason Vinyard 1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 2 K
Luis Velasquez 1.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
Alex Bustamante 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Loading comments...