Yankees prospects: Ben Rortvedt hits walk-off dinger

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-6 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

LF Estevan Florial 3-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 K

C Ben Rortvedt 3-5, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — persona non grata reappears, smashes walk-off

3B Andrés Chaparro 0-2, 2 BB

DH Elijah Dunham 1-3, 1 CS

RF Kole Calhoun 0-4, 2 K

1B Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K

CF Billy McKinney 0-2, 2 BB

2B Jamie Westbrook 0-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

SS Wilmer Difo 2-2, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB

PH Franchy Cordero 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 R



Tanner Tully 5 IP, 3 R, 10 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Greg Weissert 2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 1 HR

James Norwood 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K

Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 K (win)

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-2 at Portland Sea Dogs

SS Trey Sweeney 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

CF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB

C Austin Wells 0-4, 3 K, throwing error

LF Everson Pereira 2-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 CS — put it out of reach early with his shot

3B Caleb Durbin 0-3, 1 K

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4

RF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K

2B Max Burt 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R

DH Mickey Gasper 0-3, 1 K



Gray Fenter 4.2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 6 K

Shawn Semple 2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 1 K (win)

Steven Jennings 1.1 IP, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K

Lisandro Santos 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Everson Pereira: 2

Maine Monster: 0



The @Yankees No. 4 prospect hits his 3rd home run of the week and puts us up 4-1. pic.twitter.com/ZJKkllpDnz — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 13, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-2 at Aberdeen IronBirds

CF Spencer Jones 3-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB

SS Alexander Vargas 0-5, 1 K, fielding error

C Antonio Gomez 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 K

DH Spencer Henson 0-5, 1 R, 1 K

1B Rafael Flores 3-4, 1 R, 1 K

LF Grant Richardson 0-4, 1 K

3B Eduardo Torrealba 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB — hot start after getting demoted

RF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, 1 R

2B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 2 RBI, 3 K



Chase Hampton 5 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 9 K (win)

Danny Watson 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K (hold)

Harold Cortijo 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K

TORREALLLLBAAAAAA with an RBI-Single to extend our lead to 4-2 pic.twitter.com/B42BjykTLQ — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 14, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 2-5 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

2B Jared Serna 1-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K

DH Anthony Hall 1-4, 1 BB, 1 K

SS Brenny Escanio 2-5, 1 K

CF Nelson Medina 3-4, 1 2B, 1 K

RF Tayler Aguilar 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K

C Omar Martinez 0-4, 1 K

1B Jesus Rodriguez 2-4, 1 R, 1 K, throwing error

3B Beau Brewer 0-4, 2 K

LF Alan Mejia 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K



Justin Lange 4.2 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 9 K (loss) — hard-luck loss

Mason Vinyard 1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 2 K

Luis Velasquez 1.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Alex Bustamante 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K