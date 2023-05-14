Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/14/23

The Yankees have had an eventful past couple of days, and find themselves in the fortunate position to win this massive series against the Rays. What felt like a daunting and near-impossible gap in the division could be down to just six games if they can pull off the win today — still not great, but far more manageable. They’ve still got to play the game, but hopes are a lot higher after this stretch of comebacks.

Since we’re facing a Sunday matinee, we’re frontloading most of our work today. Peter recaps a jam-packed edition of the Rivalry Roundup to start, Estevão goes through some ex-Yankees that are off to hot starts this year, Kevin rewinds the clock to the 1998 squad as they fell in a rare occurrence of Mariano Rivera blowing a save, and Esteban dives into Anthony Volpe’s stride mechanics and whether they’re holding him back. After the game, be on the lookout for John’s social media spotlight later in the day.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Where will Aaron Judge end his career on the Yankees’ multi-homer game list?

2. How high is your confidence on the division race if the Yankees pull off the win today?