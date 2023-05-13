Around the Empires: Yankees news - 5/13/23

New York Post | Dan Martin: Another year, another minor imbroglio between the Yankees and Luis Severino, as the latter convalesces from injury. After his most recent rehab start, Sevy opined that he’s ready to get back to the Bronx and help the Yankees. Meanwhile, skipper Aaron Boone was noncommittal about the righty’s return to pinstripes, indicating that Severino will make at least one more minor league rehab start, Tuesday at Double-A, before returning to New York.

ESPN | Buster Olney: Speaking of Severino, Olney identifies the 29-year-old hurler as someone who could conceivably be on the move later this season, specifically to St. Louis. Olney’s scenario requires a couple of major assumptions, that St. Louis would need to get to a position where the Cards could go on a run, and the Yankees would have to be in a 2016-style scenario where they move players. Oh, and Severino would have to be healthy and pitching effectively at the major league level. So yeah. Lots of moving parts in this hypothesis.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Yes, the Yankees are a last-place team. But it’s worth remembering the season is still young, and the Yankees are above .500, despite a metaphorical asteroid wiping out the rotation, bullpen, and starting lineup with assorted injuries. Current Yankees like Anthony Rizzo, Clay Holmes, and Willie Calhoun are able to put everything in perspective, having each played for some pretty bad teams—ones far worse than this ballclub, albeit without the preseason expectations.

NJ.com | Brian Fonseca: Four years ago this June, the Yankees drafted a fellow named Jack Leiter in the 20th round of the MLB Draft. Jack, obviously, is the son of former Yankee and YES broadcaster Al Leiter. Jack, however, was an extreme long shot to sign, and he went on to Vanderbilt to play college ball ... unlike his high school teammate Anthony Volpe, who forsook his college commitment to sign with the Yankees. That seems to have turned out well. After a rough 2022 at Double-A, Jack Leiter is demonstrating why he was the second overall pick in the 2021 draft. If he keeps it up, maybe there will be another Leiter in the majors sooner rather than later.