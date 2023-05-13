Yankees prospects: Spencer Jones homers in Renegades’ comeback win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-3 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

LF Kole Calhoun 0-4, 3 K

3B Andrés Chaparro 1-4

CF Elijah Dunham 0-3, BB, K, SB

1B Rodolfo Durán 0-4, K, fielding error

RF Franchy Cordero 0-3, BB, K

SS Jesús Bastidas 1-3, BB}

DH Ben Rortvedt 1-2, HR, 2 BB, RBI, K — 390-foot dinger for first of 2023 post-injury rehab

PR Wilmer Difo 0-0

2B Jamie Westbrook 1-4, RBI, K — somehow hit a 398-feet single, tough break

C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, picked off a runner

Randy Vásquez: 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K (loss) — retired last 12 hitters in a row

Matt Bowman 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Nick Ramirez 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 5-10 at Portland Sea Dogs

LF Jasson Domínguez 0-2, 3 BB, K — Somerset walked 12 times and still lost, ouch

DH Austin Wells 2-5, 2B, 3 RBI, K — .992 OPS in nine games since rejoining Somerset

CF Everson Pereira 0-5, 2 K

2B Caleb Durbin 0-3, BB, SB

3B Tyler Hardman 0-3, 2 BB, K, HBP, throwing error

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-2, 3 BB, RBI, SB

C Mickey Gasper 0-3, 2 BB, RBI, K, SB

1B Eric Wagaman 0-3, BB, 2 K

SS Max Burt 1-4

Clayton Beeter 2 IP, 6 H, 6 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 4 K, 2 HR (loss) — not the dude’s night

Michael Giacone 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K

Indigo Diaz 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Justin Maese 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR

Justin Wilson 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR

Austin Wells crushes an RBI double off the wall to score Jasson Dominguez, who had reached on his Eastern League-leading 27th walk earlier in the inning. pic.twitter.com/wrUT7OAG5r — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 12, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 9-7 at Aberdeen IronBirds

CF Spencer Jones 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K — sixth dinger of 2023

DH Alexander Vargas 1-5, 2 RBI, 2 K — go-ahead two-run single in the ninth

1B Spencer Henson 3-4, BB, 2 RBI, K

C Rafael Flores 2-5, K

LF Aaron Palensky 0-4, BB, 3 K

RF Grant Richardson 1-5, K

SS Benjmain Cowles 1-4, 2 K

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, K, SB

PH-3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-0, BB

2B Luis Santos 1-4, RBI, 2 K

Juan Carela 4.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 2 balks, throwing error

Bailey Dees 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP, WP

Enrique Santana 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, WP

Nick Paciorek 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, throwing error (win)

SPENCER JONES SENDS IT OUT W/ A 3-RUN HOMER!!!

5-3 Renegades take the lead! pic.twitter.com/V1yF2GsptR — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 13, 2023

Keep the runs coming! A 2-run single for Alexander Vargas!

7-6 Renegades pic.twitter.com/e0x2vGUw9H — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 13, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-12 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

SS Jared Serna 1-4, 3 K

RF Anthony Hall 1-3, BB, K, throwing error

C Agustin Ramirez 0-4, GIDP

CF Daury Arias 1-4, 2 K

2B Brenny Escanio 0-3, BB, K, fielding error

DH Omar Martinez 0-4, 4 K

LF Jesus Rodriguez 1-3

3B Brett Barrera 0-3, 2 K

1B Ronny Rojas 0-2, BB

Sean Hermann 4.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R (6 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, WP (loss)

Ocean Gabonia 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 2 K

Manny Ramirez 0 IP, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, 2 HBP, WP — yikes!

Shane Gray 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, 2 WP

Cole Ayers 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K